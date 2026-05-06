China calls for ceasefire in Middle East — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, May 6. /TASS/. China has called for a comprehensive ceasefire in the Middle East and emphasized the importance of establishing conditions conducive to de-escalation in the Strait of Hormuz, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian told a news briefing.

"The situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains tense," Lin stated. "Only through the swift and complete cessation of hostilities can we create the necessary conditions for de-escalation in the region."

He also underscored the necessity of respecting the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of regional nations, highlighting the importance of addressing their security concerns to foster stability and peace.