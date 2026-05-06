Vucic sends Putin Victory Day congratulatory letter via Russian ambassador

BELGRADE, May 6. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic sent a congratulatory letter to Russian leader Vladimir Putin in honor of the upcoming 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, he announced after meeting with Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko.

"I delivered a letter to the ambassador for President Vladimir Putin, in which I congratulated him on Victory Day, one of the most meaningful commemorative dates in history, stating that May 9 remains an eternal symbol of the resilience and heroism of our peoples. I emphasized that our duty is to honor and preserve the memory of all who fell on the side of justice, and that Serbia will not allow attempts to rewrite history. I also emphasized that we will forever remember the immense and decisive role of the Red Army in the liberation of our country and Europe," Vucic wrote on his Instagram page (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, designated as extremist in the Russian Federation).