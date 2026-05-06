Iran and Middle East countries should determine their own fate — China’s top diplomat

BEIJING, May 6. /TASS/. The countries of the Persian Gulf and the Middle East region must determine their own fate, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

"China stands for the countries of the Persian Gulf and the Middle East to determine their own fate, and urges Iran and other Gulf countries to engage in dialogue and establish good-neighborly relations," Wang said at a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Beijing.

The Chinese foreign minister noted that Beijing supports the efforts by regional states aimed at forming a structure of regional peace and security based on the principles of solidarity, mutual benefit, and ensuring common development.

Wang Yi added that, in line with proposals from Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Chinese authorities are ready to help defuse tensions and bring an end to hostilities in the Middle East.