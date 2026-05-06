EU directly financing Kiev’s terrorism against Russian civilians, Finnish politician says

STOCKHOLM, May 6. /TASS/. Ukraine is using European-supplied drones to strike civilian infrastructure inside Russia, effectively making the European Union a sponsor of Kiev’s state terrorism against Moscow, member of the Finnish national conservative Freedom Alliance party Armando Mema said.

"The EU is in no moral position to apply those sanctions [against Russia], as it is directly funding state terrorism against civilians in Russia by supplying medium-long range drones to Ukraine," he wrote on X. "The EU should revise its own position, change its policies on Ukraine, or face potentially catastrophic consequences."

"I have not heard one word of concern from EU leaders over the way Ukraine is using drones. This is a very serious situation," the politician highlighted.

He believes that an increase in European drone deliveries to Kiev has led to a rise in attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure over the past two weeks.