Israel reports striking 25 Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon over past day

TEL AVIV, May 6. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said it carried out strikes targeting 25 military sites of the Shia group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the military press service reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the IDF struck approximately 25 Hezbollah targets, including a weapons storage facility, structures used for military purposes, and additional terrorist infrastructure," the statement said.

In particular, on Tuesday the IDF targeted several structures used by Hezbollah "for military purposes." "The structures were struck while Hezbollah terrorists were operating inside," the press service noted, adding that "several terrorists were eliminated" in the strikes.