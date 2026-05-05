US naval blockade of Iran 'in full effect' — Pentagon chief

WASHINGTON, May 5. /TASS/. The US’ naval blockade of Iran remains "in full effect," despite the launch of Operation Project Freedom geared to help ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz leave its waters, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said.

"As a direct gift from the United States to the world, we have established a powerful red, white and blue dome over the Strait. American destroyers are on station, supported by hundreds of fighter jets, helicopters, drones and surveillance aircraft, providing 24/7 overwatch for peaceful commercial vessels, except Iran's, of course, which is why our ironclad blockade remains in full effect as well," he told a briefing.

According to the Pentagon chief, "six ships tried to run the blockade out of Iranian ports as Project freedom commenced, and they were all turned around.

The US military established a naval blockade of Iran on April 13. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) warned that they will continue blocking the movement of all ships heading both to and from Iranian ports.