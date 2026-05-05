US’ Operation Project Freedom to be limited in terms of scope, duration — Pentagon chief

WASHINGTON, May 5. /TASS/. The United States’ operation Project Freedom in the Strait of Hormuz will be limited in terms of scope and duration, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said.

"To be clear, this operation is separate and distinct from Operation Epic Fury. Project Freedom is defensive in nature, focused in scope and temporary in duration, he said.

On May 3, Trump said that the United States will launch an operation Project Freedom to help ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz to leave its waters. According to Trump, the operation will focus on the safe evacuation of ships from the Strait of Hormuz. However, he warned that "if, in any way, this humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully."

Following this statement, Ebrahim Azizi, the head of the Iranian parliament’s national security committee, warned that Tehran will view any US attempt to interfere into maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz as a ceasefire violation. "The Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf would not be managed by Trump's delusional posts!" he wrote on his X page.