MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Mali is closely coordinating military operations with Burkina Faso and Niger within the framework of the joint force of the Confederation of Sahel States, Fousseynou Ouattara, Vice President of the Defense and Security Commission within the Transitional National Council, told TASS.

"Coordination of actions in accordance with the documents is carried out within the framework of the joint force FU-AES, under the command of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Confederation [of Sahel States]. Our brothers from Burkina Faso and Niger are always with us," the politician emphasized.

He noted that such cooperation is key to ensuring security in the Sahel region and countering common terrorist threats. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, illegal armed groups attempted a coup in Mali on April 25. Afrika Korps units thwarted the coup and prevented mass civilian casualties. Militants in Mali lost more than 2,500 personnel and 102 vehicles. Ukrainian and European mercenary instructors trained the militants for the coup. Afrika Korps units continue to carry out their assigned missions in Mali and are prepared to repel militant attacks.