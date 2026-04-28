Five-for-five detainees exchange underway on Belarus-Poland border

MINSK, April 28. /TASS/. A five-for-five detainees exchange is taking place on the border between Belarus and Poland, the BelTA news agency said.

According to the report, this marks the culmination of a complex and lengthy negotiation process between the Belarusian State Security Committee and the Polish Intelligence Agency, carried out on the direct orders of President Alexander Lukashenko.

The operation resulted in the release of 10 citizens from various countries, who can now reunite with their families. Those released include Belarusian nationals who were carrying out missions of particular importance to the country’s security and defense interests.