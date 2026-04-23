Belgrade grateful to Russia for its support of Serbia’s territorial integrity — minister

BELGRADE, April 23. /TASS/. Belgrade is grateful to Moscow for its consistent support of Serbia’s territorial integrity, Nenad Popovic, minister without portfolio in charge of international economic cooperation, said following a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

"We are grateful to Russia for its consistent and unwavering support of Serbia in defending its territorial integrity and sovereignty, especially with regard to our southern region of Kosovo and Metohija. I discussed the current situation in Kosovo with Mr. Grushko, paying special attention to the problems and difficulties the Serbian people face daily in this region. The support of President [Vladimir] Putin and Russia remains a reliable pillar for Serbia in defending its state and national interests," Popovic noted.

The Serbian minister also warned that he expects external pressure aimed at severing ties between Moscow and Belgrade. At the same time, he emphasized the deep historical friendship between the two countries.