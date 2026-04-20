Pakistan currently sole mediator in US-Iran diplomacy — Iranian diplomat

TEHRAN, April 20. /TASS/. No other country, except Pakistan, is currently taking part in the negotiation process between Iran and the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"Pakistan is currently the only official mediator in the diplomatic process between Iran and the United States. Even as other countries are maintaining contact and holding consultations, the effectiveness of mediation depends on the sides’ compliance with their obligations," the senior Iranian diplomat explained at a news briefing.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a "double-sided" ceasefire with Iran for two weeks. Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. Details regarding a potential new round of talks remain unavailable. On April 13, the United States took steps to enforce a naval blockade of Iran.