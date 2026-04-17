CIS countries call for dropping threats, ultimatums in Gulf region

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) call for rejecting threats of the use of force and ultimatums in the Gulf region, according to a statement by CIS foreign ministers.

"We call on all parties to show restraint, refuse from threats and ultimatums, as well as other actions capable of provoking another spiral of armed confrontation," the statement says.

The CIS member nations stressed the need for ensuring Iran’s security and sovereignty. "We insist that the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Arab states of the Gulf be ensured," the document reads.

The CIS countries also insist on the "inadmissibility of any attacks on civilian facilities" and condemn "strikes on civilian infrastructure, including residential houses, hospitals and clinics, schools, national and world cultural heritage sites, as well as elements of energy supply systems, including nuclear power plants, oil and gas storage facilities in the Middle East."

They also expressed concern over the escalating military and political situation and the death of numerous civilians in the Middle East.