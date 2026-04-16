Ceasefire to serve as starting point for direct talks with Israel — Lebanese president

BEIRUT, April 16. /TASS/. Lebanon seeks to halt the escalation and, with this goal, is entering into direct negotiations with Israel, the President of the republic, Joseph Aoun, said during a meeting with the British Minister of State for the Middle East, Hamish Falconer.

"A ceasefire will be the natural starting point for direct negotiations between the two countries, which is in line with the peace initiative proposed by Lebanon," Aoun indicated, as quoted by the presidential office.

He emphasized that "the Lebanese authorities will conduct the negotiations independently, as this is a sovereign matter in which no one else can be involved."

"The withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanese territory is a fundamental step for strengthening the ceasefire regime, on the one hand, and for the redeployment of the Lebanese army to the southern border to put an end to any illegal armed presence, on the other," the president noted.

Aoun did not mention upcoming contacts with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Earlier, Al Jadeed TV channel, citing a diplomatic source, reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is overseeing the Lebanese-Israeli track, would participate in the trilateral video negotiations.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump stated that Netanyahu and Aoun would hold negotiations on Thursday. According to him, this would be the first exchange between the leaders of Israel and Lebanon in 34 years.