Lebanon 'unaware' of any upcoming talks with Israel — AFP

BEIRUT, April 16. /TASS/. Lebanon is "not aware" of potential talks with Israel announced by US President Donald Trump, nor has Beirut received information about upcoming contact through official channels, AFP news agency quoted a source as saying.

"We are not aware of any planned contact with the Israeli side, and we have not been informed of any through official channels," the source said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed that Israeli and Lebanese leaders will hold talks on Thursday. According to him, it has been 34 years since the two leaders have spoken. The almost four-hour Israeli security cabinet meeting on Wednesday evening ended without deciding on a ceasefire in Lebanon, the Ynet portal reported, citing a source.