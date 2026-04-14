Iran, US in constant contact through mediators — newspaper

NEW YORK, April 14. /TASS/. Tehran and Washington are in constant contact through mediators, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Middle Eastern officials.

According to the newspaper, despite harsh public rhetoric, the US and Iran are ready to engage in talks on the condition that both sides show flexibility.

On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while the US delegation was headed by Vice President JD Vance. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions. On April 13, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the US military would begin a naval blockade of Iran, blocking the movement of all vessels heading toward or departing from the country’s ports.