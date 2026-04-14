New Iran-US talks to be held soon — Pakistani Defense Ministry

ISLAMABAD, April 14. /TASS/. The next round of direct talks between Iran and the United States is expected "soon," as diplomatic efforts are yielding positive results, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said.

"Only positive progress has been observed," The Express Tribune quoted the South Asian nation's defense minister as saying. According to Asif, ongoing diplomatic efforts are moving "in a constructive direction."

According to previous reports, a new round of direct talks between Washington and Tehran could take place in Islamabad on Thursday. According to the Associated Press, the two sides are discussing the possibility of holding a follow-up meeting in the Pakistani capital. Meanwhile, US administration officials have mentioned Geneva as a possible location for the new round of talks.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. The prospects of a potential new round of talks between Tehran and Washington are unclear. The United States announced that the US Navy would impose a blockade on Iran preventing ships from passing through the Strait of Hormuz starting April 13.