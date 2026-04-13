Hezbollah expects nothing good from Lebanon-Israel talks

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The Shiite movement Hezbollah does not expect anything good to come out of the upcoming meeting between Lebanon and Israel, Mahmoud Qamati, Deputy Head of Hezbollah's Political Council, said in an interview with Vesti.

He stressed that now "it is Iran that is ensuring the ceasefire in Lebanon." "We do not expect any positive results [from the meeting between Lebanon and Israel] regarding Lebanon. We firmly reject direct negotiations between Lebanon and the Israeli enemy. And we do not accept them at all," Qamati added.

According to him, people in Lebanon have grown accustomed to "American lies and deceit, to American and Israeli hypocrisy." "They use every trick in the book - lies and deceit - to justify their schemes and betray the party they are negotiating with, whether it be Iran, Hezbollah, or Hamas in Gaza. There are countless instances and examples of their lies, hypocrisy, and deceit. That is why we expect nothing from them today but lies and deceit. If they do achieve any result to ease the pressure on Lebanon, it will be only thanks to Iran," he noted.

On April 14, a preliminary round of Lebanese-Israeli talks will take place in Washington under US auspices, during which a date will be set for the start of peace negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement. The delegations will be led by the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors to the United States - Nada Hamadeh-Moawad and Yechiel Leiter.