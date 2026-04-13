Second round of talks with US possible if Iran’s terms accepted — diplomat

NEW DELHI, April 13. /TASS/. Iran Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali said another round of negotiations with the United States can take place if Iran’s conditions are accepted.

"If they [the United States] accept our conditions, it is possible," the ambassador was quoted as saying by the PTI news agency about the second round of Iranian-US talks.

Fathali said the key demands made by Iran during the negotiations in Islamabad were "[the] nuclear [topic], war reparations, sanctions relief and some other conditions."

"But I think that they want some unlawful demands. Our high-ranking officials and delegations said that we are ready for peace. We are ready for negotiation. But you should know that, and you should be aware that Iran is also ready for war," he said.