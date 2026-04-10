Iran war 'spells doom' for transatlantic relationship, expert says

WASHINGTON, April 10. /TASS/. The US-Israeli military operation against Iran "spells doom" for the transatlantic relationship, University of Chicago Professor John Mearsheimer said in response to a TASS question.

"The consequences of the Iran war, coupled with everything that happened before that regarding Greenland and Ukraine, spells doom for the transatlantic relationship," he noted, commenting on the impact the US-Israeli operation against Iran would have on Washington’s relations with NATO allies.

According to the expert, US President Donald Trump, who "has almost three more years left in office" is "like a bull in a china shop." "President Trump has now got to figure out who to blame for this fiasco because President Trump never accepts responsibility for anything foolish that he does: it always has to be somebody else's fault," Mearsheimer pointed out at a conference hosted by the Washington-based Arab Center.

"I bet he's going to blame [Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu. I bet he's going to blame his NATO allies for not rescuing him at the appropriate moment-he's already begun to spin the story that we could have won this war had the Europeans sent their navies to help open the Strait [of Hormuz]. I mean, this is a ludicrous argument, but that's what's going on here," the political scientist emphasized.

"US-Europe relations, which are now poisonous, will get even more poisonous," Mearsheimer added.

On April 7, Trump announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. The US leader said the decision was subject to Iran agreeing to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. According to Trump, Iran’s 10-point proposal is "a workable basis on which to negotiate." Tehran, in turn, agreed to cease retaliatory strikes if it was no longer attacked. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has acted as a mediator between the parties, invited them to visit Islamabad on April 10 for talks.