Soldiers refute Pentagon chief’s claims about security of Kuwait base — TV

WASHINGTON, April 10. /TASS/. US servicemen who survived Iran’s strike on an American military facility in Kuwait have refuted statements by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, complaining that their unit was placed in a dangerous situation, CBS News reported.

On March 1, Iran struck a US military facility in Kuwait, killing six American servicemen and injuring dozens more. Hegseth later claimed that it was a well-fortified command post and that Iran had used powerful weapons.

"I want people to know the unit <…> was unprepared to provide any defense for itself. It was not a fortified position," an eyewitness told the TV channel. According to him, claims that it was a drone that "squeaked through" air defense systems are not true.

According to CBS, the facility was not designed to protect servicemen from potential airstrikes.

"From a bunker standpoint, that's about as weak as one gets," one serviceman told the TV channel. He also noted that there was no fortification in terms of "drone defense capability."

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties had resolved nearly all contentious issues. The US leader stated that the decision was made on the condition that Iran would open the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil exports passed prior to the conflict. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" provided that no strikes were launched against Iran.