Israeli police lifts ban on visits to Jerusalem holy sites from April 9

TEL AVIV, April 8. /TASS/. A ban on visits to holy sites in the Old City of Jerusalem, introduced over the threat of missile strikes, will be lifted from April 9, the Israeli police press service said.

"Following updated Home Front Command guidelines, starting tomorrow morning, Thursday, April 9, 2026, the holy sites in the city of Jerusalem will reopen to visitors and for prayer," the statement said.

Among Jerusalem’s main holy sites is the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where the Holy Fire ceremony will take place on Holy Saturday, April 11. Earlier, in light of strict security restrictions, Israeli authorities and church leaders said the ceremony would be held in a scaled-down format, without pilgrims or media present.