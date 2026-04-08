Trump says Lebanon not included in deal with Iran as separate conflict

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that the cessation of hostilities in Lebanon was not included in the truce between the United States and Iran because the confrontation between Israel and Shiite movement Hezbollah was a separate conflict.

"They were not included in the deal," he told PBS in a telephone interview. When asked why not, he said, "Because of Hezbollah. That’ll get taken care of too. It’s all right."

He was asked what he thought about Israel continuing to launch strikes on Lebanon. "It’s part of the deal - everyone knows that. That’s a separate skirmish," he said.

When PBS asked Trump whether he regretted his Truth Social post about destroying the Iranian civilization, the president reportedly hung up the phone.

Fars news agency previously reported that Iran had suspended the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz because of Israeli attacks on Lebanon.