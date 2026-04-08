Iran considering retaliatory strikes on Israel after latest attack on Lebanon — agency

TEHRAN, April 8. /TASS/. Iran is considering a retaliatory operation against Israel after it carried out strikes on Lebanon amid the ceasefire agreed with the US, the Fars News Agency reported, citing an anonymous source.

According to the source, there is a growing opinion in Tehran that continued Israeli attacks despite the declared ceasefire indicate either that the United States is unable to control Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or that Washington has given Israel the green light to do whatever it wants. In this context, Iran is currently considering carrying out strikes on Israeli military targets as a deterrent move.

Earlier, Lebanese Red Cross Secretary General George Kettaneh said Israel had carried out the most intense strike on the Lebanese capital in recent years, killing at least 80 people and injuring over 200 others.