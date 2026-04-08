Israel carried out several missile strikes on central Beirut

BEIRUT, April 8. /TASS/. Powerful explosions have occurred in the central part of Beirut and on the southern outskirts of the capital following an Israeli missile attack on several residential neighborhoods, a TASS correspondent reported.

One of the strikes hit the Talha Rifai neighborhood, located on Corniche Mazraa Avenue. A large fire has broken out at the site, with thick black smoke rising into the sky, visible from other districts.

The sound of ambulances rushing to hospitals with the wounded can be heard throughout the city.