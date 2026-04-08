Missiles launched by North Korea flew about 240 km

SEOUL, April 8. /TASS/. North Korean missiles launched on Wednesday flew approximately 240 km, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military.

Several short-range ballistic missiles were launched from the Wonsan area at around 8:50 a.m. local time (2:50 a.m. Moscow time, 11:50 p.m. Tuesday GMT) toward the Sea of Japan. The missiles landed in the sea.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea also reported a probable test of missiles launched on April 7 from the Pyongyang area toward the Sea of Japan.

In response to these events, the South Korean Presidential Security Service called an emergency meeting. Seoul condemned the ballistic missile launch as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and urged Pyongyang to "stop provocative actions," and ordered its military to increase vigilance. In the event of more serious incidents, the Presidential Security Council typically convenes.

On Monday, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung apologized to North Korea for the private launch of drones into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). North Korean Chairman of State Affairs Kim Jong Un called it "the act of a magnanimous person." On Tuesday, the South Korean Ministry of Unification called this reaction "progress" in bilateral relations. Later, in response to this interpretation, the North Korean Foreign Ministry emphasized that "the essence of the Republic of Korea as the most hostile state to the DPRK cannot be changed.".