Orban briefs Vance of foreign intel meddling in Hungary’s elections

BUDAPEST, April 7. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has informed US Vice President JD Vance of unprecedented interference by foreign intelligence agencies in the Hungarian parliamentary elections scheduled for April 12.

The head of government also stated that he welcomes the decisions of the current US administration aimed at ending Washington’s interference in the domestic affairs of other states.

Speaking at a press conference following his meeting with Vance in Budapest, Orban noted that he had informed his counterpart about "extremely crude and outright interference by foreign intelligence services in the Hungarian elections." "That is why we welcome the decisions of US President [Donald Trump] that have put an end to such policies. It was long overdue to stop funding programs aimed at interfering in the elections of other countries," Orban said, referring to Trump’s decision to abolish the US Agency for International Development.