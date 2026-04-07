US hits bunkers, ammo depots on Iran’s Kharg Island — journalist

NEW YORK, April 7. /TASS/. The United States struck bunkers and ammunition depots on Iran’s Kharg Island, Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin said.

"The targets that the US hit on Kharg Island included bunkers, a radar station, and ammunition storage," she wrote on X.

"Landing docks were not intentionally targeted. Only would have been struck if Iranians fired something from next to them," the journalist added, citing a senior US official.

The official said that "the US hit dozens of military targets on Kharg Island."