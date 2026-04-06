Trump threatens to destroy all Iran’s bridges, power plants

WASHINGTON, April 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has threatened to destroy all bridges and power plants in Iran unless the country asks for mercy.

"They just don't want to say ‘uncle.’ They don't want to cry as the expression goes ‘uncle,’ but they will. And if they don't, they’ll have no bridges, they’ll have no power plants, they'll have no anything. I won't go further because there are other things that are worse than those two," he told reporters at the White House.

The United States and Israel started a war with Iran on February 28, hitting major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Iran. At the same time, the US openly called on the Iranian people to turn against their government and seize power. The strikes killed former supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key figures. Iran retaliated with sweeping attacks against Israel and US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.