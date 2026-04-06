Sabotage attempt against gas pipeline in Serbia international — MP

BELGRADE, April 6. /TASS/. The attempt to organize sabotage against the gas pipeline linking Serbia and Hungary is international because of the possible consequences for both countries, said head of the Committee on Security and Internal Affairs of the Serbian National Assembly (unicameral parliament) Milovan Drecun.

"And if we look at the possible but already existing consequences, it becomes clear that they are of an international nature, as this could seriously jeopardize our energy security, but first of all, the energy security of neighboring Hungary. The opposition in Hungary has already politicized this case, which tells us that we are indeed dealing with an international act of sabotage," Drecun said on Radio Television of Serbia.

According to the deputy, it is important to determine "who is the real organizer of the sabotage," a state or non-state organization. Drecun said that criminals could have been involved in organizing the explosion, but he doubts that a criminal ring was behind the operation. He also pointed out the presence in Europe and Serbia of a large number of migrants with combat experience from Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Iraq and other countries where fighting took place.

Drecun noted that the incident "must be viewed in a geopolitical context" in connection with the Ukrainian conflict and the sharp cooling of relations between Kiev and Budapest.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on April 5 that Serbian law enforcement agencies had discovered explosives near a gas pipeline connecting the country with Hungary. The incident was classified as an attempted sabotage. Later, director of the Military Security Agency (military counterintelligence) Duro Jovanic said that the special service suspected a foreign citizen of preparing sabotage. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Budapest sees the incident as an attack on the country's sovereignty, since this route receives the bulk of gas from Russia.