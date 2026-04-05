Hungary to provide military protection for gas pipeline amid Ukrainian threat — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, April 5. /TASS/. The Hungarian Armed Forces will secure the gas pipeline within the country from the Serbian border to the Slovakian border due to the threat of attacks from Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated.

The top diplomat recalled that Ukraine had previously carried out numerous attacks on TurkStream facilities on Russian territory, which are used to transport gas to Europe, including Hungary and Slovakia. The sabotage attempt in Serbia demonstrated that the threat persists. "Therefore, [Hungarian] Prime Minister [Viktor Orban] ordered that the Hungarian section of the TurkStream gas pipeline be placed under military guard. Soldiers will guard the gas pipeline and gas distribution stations along its entire length, from the Serbia-Hungary border to the Hungary-Slovakia border," the foreign minister said in a video address.