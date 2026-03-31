War with Iran ‘coming to an end,’ Trump says

NEW YORK, March 31. /TASS/. Washington’s military operation against Iran is coming to an end, US President Donald Trump told NBC News.

"We’re doing great," he said, adding: "And it’s coming to an end."

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.