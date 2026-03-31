Iranian Interior Minister Momeni thanks Russia, other allies for humanitarian aid

TEHRAN, March 31. /TASS/. Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni extended messages of gratitude to Russia, Iraq and Tajikistan for providing humanitarian assistance to Iran, the press office of the Iranian Interior Ministry announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"In these messages, the Interior Minister expressed his gratitude for the support and assistance provided, called these actions a manifestation of solidarity and cooperation between friendly countries under sensitive conditions," the ministry’s statement reads.

Red Crescent Society head Pir Hossein Kolivand reported on March 30 that Russia had delivered 330 tons of medical supplies and other humanitarian aid to Iran.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.