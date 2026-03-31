{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Pentagon says US military begins flying B-52 bomber missions over Iran

According to Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, the use of this type of aircraft allows to switch towards more dynamic targets

WASHINGTON, March 31. /TASS/. The US military has started flying B-52 bomber missions over Iran, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine said.

"Given the increase in air superiority, we’ve successfully started to conduct the first overland B-52 missions, which allow us, as we've said before, to continue to get on top of the enemy and <...> switch towards more and more dynamic targets," he told a Pentagon press conference.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran
Trump confirms rescue of second crewmember of fighter jet in Iran
According to the US president, the serviceman was injured
Read more
Turkey to continue supporting Ukraine settlement talks — Erdogan
Diplomatic sources told TASS that the talks held at the Dolmabahce presidential office on the Bosphorus lasted about two hours
Read more
Russian Army to receive 20 latest Armata tanks by yearend
According to Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko, "65 T-90M Proryv’ serial-produced tanks" will also be handed over to the troops this year
Read more
EU foreign ministers approve decision to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
According to Josep Borrell, this money will be used to purchase air defense systems and ammunition for Ukraine, as well as support the defense industry of the country
Read more
Russia interested in direct air service with Japan, ball on Tokyo’s side — envoy
According to Nikolay Nozdrev, "Tokyo’s reference to difficulties that may allegedly arise regarding repairs, maintenance or insurance of aircraft, are not fully consistent with reality"
Read more
Iran does not refuse talks with US in Pakistan — foreign minister
Tehran is concerned about the terms for ending the war, Abbas Araghchi said
Read more
US-Israeli strike on humanitarian aid aircraft in western Iran reported
The Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic called on all international bodies to take appropriate measures in response to this incident
Read more
Five killed in attack on petrochemical complex in Iran’s Mahshahr
According to the agency, at least five people were killed in an airstrike on the petrochemical complex
Read more
Oil storages at Buzurgan field in Iraq attacked by drones — ministry
There have been no reports of casualties or damage
Read more
Ambassador summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry over arrests of Russians in Norway
Moscow also urged Oslo to stop persecuting Russians on ethnic grounds
Read more
Press review: Trump puts NATO at risk as Houthis threaten to block Bab el-Mandeb
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 3rd
Read more
Crisis facing UN caused by West, senior Russian diplomat says
According to Kirill Logvinov, "work in the interests of all member countries based on the principle of sovereign equality was substituted with the promotion of approaches of the Western minority who usurped key posts at the UN and have been acting on instructions from their capitals"
Read more
At least three people killed in missile attack in southwest Iran
The governor of the Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province says that the exact number of dead and injured people can be significantly higher
Read more
Pope Leo XIV disagrees with Pentagon chief’s comments on US fighting in name of Jesus
The pontiff said domination is "entirely foreign to the way of Jesus Christ"
Read more
Iran uses new air defense system to intercept hostile targets — military official
The IRGC’s ground-based air defense, in turn, intercepted an A-10 fighter jet and two Black Hawk helicopters, Ebrahim Zolfaghari said
Read more
Ukraine’s economics ministry expects 2014 inflation at 19%
Read more
Russia slams US’ words about plans to justify alleged invasion of Ukraine as nonsense
Sergey Lavrov said that the craziness of such ideas was obvious to any more or less experienced political scientist
Read more
Only 20% of US financial aid for Ukraine goes to Kiev, lawmaker says
Michael McCaul pointed out that, when the Republicans gained majority in the House after mid-term elections in November last year, they made it clear that accountability would have key importance for continued aid to Ukraine
Read more
Iran divides countries into three categories based on use of Strait of Hormuz — TV
According to the TV channel, all states are divided into three categories — "hostile," "neutral," and "friendly"
Read more
Tanker with Iranian oil change course, heading to China — PTI
The change in the destination of Pin Shun appears to be payment-related, Sumit Ritolia, Lead Research Analyst at Kpler, noted
Read more
Russia presents at UN vast evidence of crimes by Ukrainian military
At an informal "Arria formula" meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday Russian diplomats showed video interviews of Ukrainian civilians who had managed to escape from the zone of hostilities
Read more
Situation at Bushehr NPP is nearing a dangerous line — Zakharova
According to the diplomat, Moscow has taken note of the deep concern expressed by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi over the attack
Read more
Russian diplomat says Ukraine doesn’t see peace as priority
According to Maria Zakharova, the regime in Kiev does not think in such categories at all
Read more
Russia almost completed transition to national currencies in payments to CIS, China
Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said the issue of creating a system of payments and settlements not depending on the banking service and currencies of Western countries is the critical area of Eurasian cooperation
Read more
Israeli army says it simultaneously struck over 200 targets in Iran and Lebanon
In Lebanon, the strikes targeted military facilities of the Shiite organization Hezbollah
Read more
Timoshenko reveals huge election rigging plot by Poroshenko’s team to EU envoy
Ambassador Hugues Mingarelli emphasized that the Ukrainian elections must be "fair, free and conducted in accordance with global democratic standards"
Read more
Kiev’s claims about poisoning of spy chief’s wife just usual 'blame Russia' ploy — Kremlin
"The way I see it, Russia gets blamed even for the very existence of Ukraine. So, these are simply routine accusations," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Moskva cruiser sank while being towed in a storm — Russian Defense Ministry
"During the towing of the Moskva cruiser to the designation port, the ship lost stability due to hull damage, sustained during the detonation of ammunition because of a fire. Amid the heavy storm, the ship sank," the Ministry said.
Read more
Flora 1 tanker allowed to leave Sweden — coast guard
The authority says that no environmental violations could be proven
Read more
Battlegroup West downed 99 Ukrainian drones
Six loitering munitions of the enemy were also shot down
Read more
Russian military to get equivalents of US missile defense systems soon — corporation
Russia is developing an equivalent of the THAAD and GMD missile defense systems
Read more
Strike near Bushehr NPP hits protection perimeter — Rosatom CEO
Developments around the Bushehr NPP are unfolding under the worst-case scenario, and the conflict continues to escalate, Alexey Likhachev noted
Read more
Russia full of determination over Kaliningrad situation — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia is absolutely right in the Kaliningrad issue
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian tank, rocket launcher with Krasnopol smart munitions
It is reported that in the area of the settlements of Kolomiychikha, Ilyinka and Yegorovka, the teams of Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems shot down two Furia unmanned aerial vehicles and one Elf drone
Read more
Chinese companies started trading intelligence about US troops — newspaper
According to The Washington Post, private firms are combining AI technology with data from open sources to expose the actions of US troops
Read more
Catholic Easter service held in Moscow cathedral
The service was headed by Latin Archbishop of Moscow Paolo Pezzi
Read more
Pakistan hails Russia’s mediation offer to resolve crisis with India
On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia was ready to suggest hosting the talks between India and Pakistan to achieve settlement
Read more
IAEA records no damage to Iran's nuclear facilities amid reports of Israeli strike
"IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi continues to call for extreme restraint from everybody and reiterates that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts," the agency added
Read more
US fighter jet downed over Iran likely conducted strikes on ground targets — media
According to CBS News national security analyst Aaron MacLean, the pilots of the downed fighter had sidearms
Read more
Greenland dispute stems from colonial era legacy — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that in the mid-20th century an agreement was signed, making it part of Denmark
Read more
IN BRIEF: Downed F-35 in Iran, failure of the US rescue operation
Axios reported that US forces are actively seeking to recover the two pilots of the downed aircraft
Read more
Pezeshkian asks global community to judge which side, Iran or US, actually favors dialogue
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian invited the world to judge which side engages in terrorism
Read more
Russian military to take note of Blinken’s remarks on Ukrainian counteroffensive — Kremlin
It was reported earlier that the US Secretary of State said Ukraine could start a counteroffensive in the next few weeks
Read more
Russian MFA says some Latin American nations seek closer ties with BRICS
According to the diplomat, the issue of any additional BRICS formats is the subject for a discussion, primarily within the group
Read more
Iran denies possessing intercontinental ballistic missiles — diplomat
According to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, the world has grown thoroughly exhausted with such tired and discredited ‘false flag’ storylines
Read more
Putin approves denunciation of CE convention on protection of national minorities
The denunciation of the Convention in the current political situation fully meets Russia’s interests, the accompanying memos say
Read more
Iran says it struck UAE aluminum industry facilities
According to the statement, the United States and Israel "have significant investments in the UAE aluminum industry and use it to produce military equipment"
Read more
Lavrov views latest NATO drills as unprecedented since Cold War era
The Russian foreign minister has stressed that "irresponsible politicians" are obsessed with their own impunity amid what he said was a total lack of the basic sense of self-preservation
Read more
Russian Consulate General in Dubai has no reports of Russians injured in Iran strikes
Earlier, the UAE Defense Ministry said in its daily report that a total of 217 people had been injured as a result of the strikes
Read more
Two power plants in Kuwait damaged in Iranian attack — energy ministry
According to the ministry, desalination units have also sustained damage
Read more
Trump confirms rescue of second crewmember of fighter jet in Iran
According to the US president, the serviceman was injured
Read more
Russia will not deploy nuclear weapons abroad — ministry
Russia, US reduce nuclear arsenals to level of late 1950s, the Foreign Ministry says
Read more
Lavrov to chair UNSC debate on contours of new world order on April 24, envoy says
"We call on UN members to look beyond the horizon of the current moment and present their vision of how we could build a truly multipolar world through joint efforts, in which the interests of all states would be guaranteed," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
High terrorist threat level extended in Kursk region until June 8
According to the region's governor Roman Starovoit, the extension of a high terrorist threat level will allow security services to keep the region's residents safe
Read more
US ambassador visits WSJ reporter Gershkovich in Moscow prison
It was Lynne Tracy’s third visit to the reporter
Read more
Iran offers agreement on use of Strait of Hormuz
Tehran is ready to reach agreements with European, Asian, and Arab countries on this issue, Head of the Government Information Council Elias Hazrati said
Read more
Evidence of US-financed biological program in Ukraine revealed by Russian defense ministry
According to the spokesman, information was received from employees of Ukrainian biolaboratories that especially hazardous pathogens: plague, anthrax, cholera, tularemia and other lethal diseases infecting agents had been urgently destroyed on February 24
Read more
Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon since March 2 exceeds 1,422 — Health Ministry
Those killed in Israeli airstrikes include 1,203 men, 126 children, and 93 women
Read more
Car ran into crowd during Lao New Year celebrations
Fifteen people were injured
Read more
Explosions rock Isfahan in Central Iran — TV
According to Al Hadath, the strikes are delivered by US and Israeli forces
Read more
Zelensky says he agreed with Erdogan on new steps in security cooperation
According to Zelensky, bilateral relations between Ukraine and Turkey, and the situation in Europe and the Middle East were also discussed
Read more
US military aircraft struck by Iran makes it to Kuwait — TV
Iran also fired at two US UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters conducting a search and rescue operation
Read more
Chechnya head insists hardcore Banderites must be punished, not exchanged
Ramzan Kadyrov noted that military servicemen can be exchanged
Read more
What is known about the Izhevsk school shooting
The emergency happened Monday morning in the school number 88 in downtown Izhevsk
Read more
Press review: NATO launches operation Eastern Sentry while US deploys missiles in Germany
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 15th
Read more
BRICS mulls creating form of mutual settlements similar to early EU — Sherpa
According to Sergey Ryabkov, BRICS should not create a financial and monetary alliance, but work hard to create payment and settlement systems that do not depend upon whims of the West
Read more
De Gaulle's grandson says would like to move to Russia with wife
Pierre de Gaulle emphasized that Russia and France are bound by ties in many areas, including culture
Read more
Hungary, Slovakia to push EU to lift sanctions on Russian energy supplies — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban said Budapest and Bratislava see it as necessary to urgently take steps to help EU countries avoid shortages of raw materials and fuel, as well as rising energy prices
Read more
Ban on putting Soviet Union, Nazi Germany on same footing submitted to State Duma
The document aims to prohibit denying the decisive role of the Soviet people in defeating Nazi Germany or the humanitarian mission of the USSR in liberating the countries of Europe
Read more
Trump says Iran has 48 hours to make deal or open strait
Time is running out: 48 hours remain before all hell rains down on them, US President said
Read more
Critics label Elon Musk US 'shadow president' — media
The report says that "Musk’s rapid-fire messages - which included numerous false claims about the contents of the spending bill - ricocheted" across Washington
Read more
Deep freeze breaks 1893 record in St. Petersburg as temperature drops to 21 below zero
According to Leading Expert at the Fobos weather center Mikhail Leus, the city has broken cold weather records twice in the 21st century
Read more
Foreign ministers of Russia, Iran hold talks at UN headquarters
Earlier, Sergey Lavrov also met with Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudi and Foreign Minister of Lebanon Abdallah Bou Habib on the UN sidelines
Read more
Talks with Ukraine amid its ban on negotiations with Russia will be illegitimate — Putin
"If we engage in talks now, they will be illegitimate," the Russian president said
Read more
Russia must be able to defend itself — Erdogan on revised nuclear doctrine
The Turkish leader reiterated that "both Russia and Ukraine are Turkey’s neighbors"
Read more
Payment card for foreign tourists to be launched in Russia in early 2024 — Deputy Minister
Foreigners cannot now make payments by bank cards and book a hotel in Russia, Dmitry Vakhrukov noted
Read more
Putin to brief Xi on his contacts with Trump — Kremlin aide
The Russian leader and his Chinese counterpart will also discuss the most important issues related to the Middle East, the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa, and the APEC summit in South Korea
Read more
Iraq exempted from restrictions on passage through Strait of Hormuz — Iranian military
The headquarters stressed that "the restrictions apply only to hostile countries."
Read more
Russia, Mongolia kick off Selenga 2021 counter-terror drills
The drills are being held in the run-up to the centenary of setting up the Mongolian armed forces and ahead of the 100th jubilee of establishing diplomatic relations between Russia and the republic
Read more
Putin says West seeking to weaken and destroy Russia
The West "has been overtly stating that it managed to break up the Soviet Union back in 1991 and that now it’s high time Russia was divided into regions that would conduct hostilities against one another," the president said
Read more
Dubai calls incident with falling debris that affected Oracle office building ‘minor’
No injuries were reported, Dubai Media Office said
Read more
Referendum on joining Russia may be held in LPR in near future — LPR head
"I am sure that this is exactly how it will be," Leonid Pasechnik said
Read more
Creating cancer vaccine for specific patient takes about 3 months
The first patient in Russia received a domestically made personalized cancer vaccine April 1
Read more
Main evacuation of Rosatom staff from Iran begins today — Rosatom CEO
Likhachev added that the Iranian side is doing a great deal to ensure the safety of the Rosatom staff evacuation route, and cooperation with the Armenian government is proceeding smoothly
Read more
Russia favors increasing role of SCO, BRICS, CIS, CSTO globally — foreign policy concept
The document notes the promotion of "constructive dialogue, partnerships, and cross-fertilization of various cultures, religions and civilizations"
Read more
IRGC says it hits several US military sites in Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain
The strikes also targeted the headquarters of the American company Oracle in the UAE
Read more
Witkoff influences selection of US ambassador to Russia — The Daily Mail
A former ambassador told the newspaper that Witkoff felt comfortable with personally conducting the dialogue with the Russian authorities
Read more
Russia’s envoy suggests EU fuel stocks may run out around April 20
Earlier, Dmitriev suggested that further growth in energy and commodity prices would have a significant impact on the economy and accelerate inflation
Read more
No talks between Russia, US on nuclear arms control — senior Russian diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov added that it was the Americans who "unilaterally cut off dialogue"
Read more
Zelensky’s office head says Witkoff, Kushner to visit Kiev after April 12
According to Kirill Budanov, Kiev may receive security guarantees as a result of the visit by the US delegation
Read more
Ukraine sending S-300 battalion to Donbass to gear up for offensive, says DPR brass
In addition, according to Eduard Basurin, troops from the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade are being deployed to Donbass from the Kharkov Region under the guise of drills
Read more
Air defenses shoot down 69 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions in seven hours
From 15:00 Moscow time to 22:00 Moscow time, on-duty air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 69 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, and Voronezh regions, as well as the Republic of Crimea
Read more
Kremlin closely following developments after US airstrikes in Syria
Earlier on February 26, the US carried out airstrikes near the Syrian-Iraqi border
Read more
Russian Orthodox Church labels Quran burning in Sweden as 'unacceptable vandalism'
The head of the Synodal Department for Church Relations with Society and the Media of the Moscow Patriarchate, Vladimir Legoyda, noted that in the political struggle one cannot "cross the boundaries of humanity and offend religious shrines"
Read more
OPEC+ monitoring committee to discuss oil market situation
The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee will also discuss the level of compliance with OPEC+ agreement terms
Read more
Polish Foreign Minister expresses skepticism about European nuclear umbrella idea
In March 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an address to the nation that he would begin discussions with allies on the possibility of placing European countries under the protection of France’s nuclear deterrent forces
Read more
Russia fights on three fronts now — Foreign Ministry
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says that Russia is fighting on military, economic, and information fronts
Read more
Russia, China implement 80 joint projects worth almost 20 trillion rubles — premier
The Russian prime minster reiterated that the two countries had fully switched to national currencies in mutual settlements
Read more
Special operation does not depend on weather conditions — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov added that "its goals must be achieved"
Read more
Russia strongly condemns new shelling of Bushehr NPP — Foreign Ministry
Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said earlier that the global community reacted with concern to the strike near the Bushehr NPP
Read more
Russia cannot rule out any western threats, even disconnection from SWIFT — Kremlin
The Kremlin has commented on the words of Sergey Lavrov, who announced the need to move away from international payment systems controlled by the West
Read more