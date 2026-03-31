Pentagon says US military begins flying B-52 bomber missions over Iran

WASHINGTON, March 31. /TASS/. The US military has started flying B-52 bomber missions over Iran, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine said.

"Given the increase in air superiority, we’ve successfully started to conduct the first overland B-52 missions, which allow us, as we've said before, to continue to get on top of the enemy and <...> switch towards more and more dynamic targets," he told a Pentagon press conference.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.