{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Pentagon says US military begins flying B-52 bomber missions over Iran

According to Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, the use of this type of aircraft allows to switch towards more dynamic targets

WASHINGTON, March 31. /TASS/. The US military has started flying B-52 bomber missions over Iran, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine said.

"Given the increase in air superiority, we’ve successfully started to conduct the first overland B-52 missions, which allow us, as we've said before, to continue to get on top of the enemy and <...> switch towards more and more dynamic targets," he told a Pentagon press conference.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran
At least three people killed in missile attack in southwest Iran
The governor of the Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province says that the exact number of dead and injured people can be significantly higher
Read more
Iran says it struck UAE aluminum industry facilities
According to the statement, the United States and Israel "have significant investments in the UAE aluminum industry and use it to produce military equipment"
Read more
US military aircraft struck by Iran makes it to Kuwait — TV
Iran also fired at two US UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters conducting a search and rescue operation
Read more
OPEC+ monitoring committee to discuss oil market situation
The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee will also discuss the level of compliance with OPEC+ agreement terms
Read more
Polish Foreign Minister expresses skepticism about European nuclear umbrella idea
In March 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an address to the nation that he would begin discussions with allies on the possibility of placing European countries under the protection of France’s nuclear deterrent forces
Read more
Witkoff influences selection of US ambassador to Russia — The Daily Mail
A former ambassador told the newspaper that Witkoff felt comfortable with personally conducting the dialogue with the Russian authorities
Read more
US undermines Syria ceasefire agreements – Putin
Putin said the United States repeatedly undermined the agreements, in which Washington was entrusted with the job of separating terrorists from Syria’s moderate opposition
Read more
Kiev’s actions look like agony of mortally wounded animal to Finnish journalist
Janus Putkonen noted that Ukraine has never been weaker in geopolitical terms than it is today
Read more
Turkey to continue supporting Ukraine settlement talks — Erdogan
Diplomatic sources told TASS that the talks held at the Dolmabahce presidential office on the Bosphorus lasted about two hours
Read more
Zelensky says he agreed with Erdogan on new steps in security cooperation
According to Zelensky, bilateral relations between Ukraine and Turkey, and the situation in Europe and the Middle East were also discussed
Read more
Russia condemns attempts by some countries to use Taiwanese vote for pressuring China
Taiwan held presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday
Read more
Situation around Bushehr NPP approaching critical line — Russian MFA
Zakharova also said the US and Israel have "completely erased their former reputation in the field of nuclear non-proliferation, as well as nuclear and physical nuclear security, demonstrating that they themselves recognize no norms or restrictions."
Read more
Explosions rock Isfahan in Central Iran — TV
According to Al Hadath, the strikes are delivered by US and Israeli forces
Read more
De Gaulle's grandson says would like to move to Russia with wife
Pierre de Gaulle emphasized that Russia and France are bound by ties in many areas, including culture
Read more
Russia cannot rule out any western threats, even disconnection from SWIFT — Kremlin
The Kremlin has commented on the words of Sergey Lavrov, who announced the need to move away from international payment systems controlled by the West
Read more
Munitions explode at military base near Ryazan in central Russia after fire
According to an emergency service source, the fire continues to spread because of wind gusts and the shells are exploding nearly every ten seconds
Read more
Trump says Iran has 48 hours to make deal or open strait
Time is running out: 48 hours remain before all hell rains down on them, US President said
Read more
Attack on Arctic Metagaz tanker shows Zelensky getting out of control — expert
Ralph Bosshard said there is "almost an awkward silence in Western media" regarding the incident
Read more
Russia could boost helium output amid Middle East crisis — expert
Valentin Bogomolov said that there are also strong prospects for increasing helium output through the development of new gas fields, particularly in Eastern Siberia
Read more
Israeli army says it simultaneously struck over 200 targets in Iran and Lebanon
In Lebanon, the strikes targeted military facilities of the Shiite organization Hezbollah
Read more
Main evacuation of Rosatom staff from Iran begins today — Rosatom CEO
Likhachev added that the Iranian side is doing a great deal to ensure the safety of the Rosatom staff evacuation route, and cooperation with the Armenian government is proceeding smoothly
Read more
Russian military to get equivalents of US missile defense systems soon — corporation
Russia is developing an equivalent of the THAAD and GMD missile defense systems
Read more
Dubai calls incident with falling debris that affected Oracle office building ‘minor’
No injuries were reported, Dubai Media Office said
Read more
Two people injured by falling fragments of drone shot down over Moscow Region — governor
The head of the Istra municipal district, Tatiana Vitusheva, said the injuries from the shards of the smashed windows were suffered by two local residents: a man, 56, and a woman, 77
Read more
Turkey not to join anti-Russian sanctions — presidential spokesman
The country is conducting a well-balanced policy in respect of Russia, Ibrahim Kalin said
Read more
Niger bans issuing visas to US citizens — agency
According to the sources, the measure is based on the principle of reciprocity
Read more
Lavrov to chair UNSC debate on contours of new world order on April 24, envoy says
"We call on UN members to look beyond the horizon of the current moment and present their vision of how we could build a truly multipolar world through joint efforts, in which the interests of all states would be guaranteed," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Russia, China consider putting nuclear power reactor on Moon in 2033-2035 — Roscosmos
According to CEO Yury Borisov, such a mission will have to be automated, with the necessary technological solutions almost ready for it
Read more
Press review: Trump puts NATO at risk as Houthis threaten to block Bab el-Mandeb
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 3rd
Read more
Russia downs 85 Ukrainian drones over nine regions, Crimea and Black Sea last night
Alert air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed the unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Rostov, Samara, Saratov, Tula, and Voronezh regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry siad
Read more
Pakistan hails Russia’s mediation offer to resolve crisis with India
On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia was ready to suggest hosting the talks between India and Pakistan to achieve settlement
Read more
Catholic Easter service held in Moscow cathedral
The service was headed by Latin Archbishop of Moscow Paolo Pezzi
Read more
Russia will not deploy nuclear weapons abroad — ministry
Russia, US reduce nuclear arsenals to level of late 1950s, the Foreign Ministry says
Read more
NATO aims to contain Russia, sacrifices Ukraine’s people — Kremlin spokesman
"We understand this perfectly well and are building our further policy precisely in accordance with these realities," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Read more
Russia strongly condemns new shelling of Bushehr NPP — Foreign Ministry
Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said earlier that the global community reacted with concern to the strike near the Bushehr NPP
Read more
Shell unable to buy Russian gas due to London’s anti-Russian stance — Kremlin spokesman
London wants to be the leader of everything anti-Russian, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Iran downs over 160 US, Israeli drones since start of conflict — commander
Among them are US MQ-9 and Israeli Hermes and Lucas drones, Alireza Elhami stated
Read more
Russia slams ICC’s warrant for Putin's arrest 'null and void' — Kremlin
Earlier on Friday, it became known that the International Criminal Court had issued arrest warrants for Putin and Russian children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova
Read more
Russia’s envoy suggests EU fuel stocks may run out around April 20
Earlier, Dmitriev suggested that further growth in energy and commodity prices would have a significant impact on the economy and accelerate inflation
Read more
Russian weightlifter Shanin sets new world record with 8,888 kettlebell lifts in a row
The athlete’s new record is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War
Read more
Oil storages at Buzurgan field in Iraq attacked by drones — ministry
There have been no reports of casualties or damage
Read more
Press review: Russian control of LPR reshapes Ukraine talks as Trump pressures NATO allies
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, April 2nd
Read more
Russia, China implement 80 joint projects worth almost 20 trillion rubles — premier
The Russian prime minster reiterated that the two countries had fully switched to national currencies in mutual settlements
Read more
Six Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s Belgorod Region over past 24 hours — governor
No one was injured
Read more
US fighter jet downed over Iran likely conducted strikes on ground targets — media
According to CBS News national security analyst Aaron MacLean, the pilots of the downed fighter had sidearms
Read more
Russian forces wipe out two Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area
The forces of the battlegroup West in the Kupyansk area used UAVs, Msta-S self-propelled howitzers as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers to detect and then eliminate two subversive/reconnaissance groups, Western Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky said
Read more
Russia to end special op after removing threats caused by NATO’s colonization of Ukraine
The special military operation will end when its tasks are fulfilled, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's second CIS department Alexey Polishchuk said
Read more
Russia slams US’ words about plans to justify alleged invasion of Ukraine as nonsense
Sergey Lavrov said that the craziness of such ideas was obvious to any more or less experienced political scientist
Read more
Kremlin spokesman says Russia will endure standoff with West
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that in modern conditions, a single country won’t be able to maintain its dominance
Read more
IRGC says it hits several US military sites in Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain
The strikes also targeted the headquarters of the American company Oracle in the UAE
Read more
Only 20% of US financial aid for Ukraine goes to Kiev, lawmaker says
Michael McCaul pointed out that, when the Republicans gained majority in the House after mid-term elections in November last year, they made it clear that accountability would have key importance for continued aid to Ukraine
Read more
IN BRIEF: Downed F-35 in Iran, failure of the US rescue operation
Axios reported that US forces are actively seeking to recover the two pilots of the downed aircraft
Read more
Russia to secure nuclear-free, neutral status of Ukraine — Russian diplomat
Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine is aimed at demilitarization and denazification of the country, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Payment card for foreign tourists to be launched in Russia in early 2024 — Deputy Minister
Foreigners cannot now make payments by bank cards and book a hotel in Russia, Dmitry Vakhrukov noted
Read more
Hungary, Slovakia to push EU to lift sanctions on Russian energy supplies — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban said Budapest and Bratislava see it as necessary to urgently take steps to help EU countries avoid shortages of raw materials and fuel, as well as rising energy prices
Read more
Kiev’s claims about poisoning of spy chief’s wife just usual 'blame Russia' ploy — Kremlin
"The way I see it, Russia gets blamed even for the very existence of Ukraine. So, these are simply routine accusations," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Situation at Bushehr NPP is nearing a dangerous line — Zakharova
According to the diplomat, Moscow has taken note of the deep concern expressed by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi over the attack
Read more
Five killed in attack on petrochemical complex in Iran’s Mahshahr
According to the agency, at least five people were killed in an airstrike on the petrochemical complex
Read more
US journalist Carlson calls Trump’s speech an announcement of the end of American empire
"There’s turbulence ahead, but long term it’s a huge win for the United States," Tucker Carlson said
Read more
IEA revises downward global oil demand forecast for 2024, expects surplus
The forecast was revised down mainly due to Asian countries, especially China and its economic stimulus measures
Read more
Strike near Bushehr NPP hits protection perimeter — Rosatom CEO
Developments around the Bushehr NPP are unfolding under the worst-case scenario, and the conflict continues to escalate, Alexey Likhachev noted
Read more
Putin to hold international meetings with foreign guests on May 9 — Kremlin aide
There will be a parade and celebrations on May 9, Yury Ushakov stated
Read more
Iran divides countries into three categories based on use of Strait of Hormuz — TV
According to the TV channel, all states are divided into three categories — "hostile," "neutral," and "friendly"
Read more
IN BRIEF: Attacks on TurkStream, Middle East: what Putin, Erdogan spoke about over phone
The presidents noted that the escalation surrounding Iran is leading to "serious negative consequences on both a regional and global scale
Read more
Lavrov to discuss preparations for third Russia-Africa summit in Cairo
It will be the first event of the format held on the African soil, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Iran offers agreement on use of Strait of Hormuz
Tehran is ready to reach agreements with European, Asian, and Arab countries on this issue, Head of the Government Information Council Elias Hazrati said
Read more
Iran uses new air defense system to intercept hostile targets — military official
The IRGC’s ground-based air defense, in turn, intercepted an A-10 fighter jet and two Black Hawk helicopters, Ebrahim Zolfaghari said
Read more
Iran does not refuse talks with US in Pakistan — foreign minister
Tehran is concerned about the terms for ending the war, Abbas Araghchi said
Read more
Russia sanctions 31 energy companies, including ex-subsidiaries of Gazprom in EU
Russian authorities, legal entities and citizens will not be able to conclude transactions with the sanctioned entities and organizations under their control, fulfill obligations to them under completed transactions, and conduct financial transactions in their favor
Read more
Russian diplomat says Ukraine doesn’t see peace as priority
According to Maria Zakharova, the regime in Kiev does not think in such categories at all
Read more
Crisis facing UN caused by West, senior Russian diplomat says
According to Kirill Logvinov, "work in the interests of all member countries based on the principle of sovereign equality was substituted with the promotion of approaches of the Western minority who usurped key posts at the UN and have been acting on instructions from their capitals"
Read more
Moskva cruiser sank while being towed in a storm — Russian Defense Ministry
"During the towing of the Moskva cruiser to the designation port, the ship lost stability due to hull damage, sustained during the detonation of ammunition because of a fire. Amid the heavy storm, the ship sank," the Ministry said.
Read more
Russian forces advancing daily in special op, everything going according to plan — Putin
The Russian leader opened his meeting with commanders of troops of military districts by extending his greetings on the occasion of Victory Day
Read more
Kremlin announces creation of blockchain-based payment system in BRICS
Work will continue to develop the Contingent Reserve Arrangement, primarily regarding the use of currencies different from the US dollar," the Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov pointed out
Read more
Russia grateful to Egypt for its objective stance on Ukraine situation — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister provided detailed information on Russia’s principles and approaches, as well as on developments in the Ukrainian crisis
Read more
Emergency release of air ordnance occurred during Su-34 flight above Belgorod — ministry
The Ministry of Defense said that an unspecified number of buildings were damaged, there were no casualties
Read more
German foreign minister supports getting rid of unanimity rule in EU
Johann Wadephul supportы a system of qualified majority voting in the EU
Read more
Russian senators highlight growing risks of AI election interference
"The commission believes that apart from the subversive tools used in every election process in Russia, the use of artificial intelligence in the upcoming elections poses a special danger and growing risk," the document states
Read more
Pezeshkian asks global community to judge which side, Iran or US, actually favors dialogue
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian invited the world to judge which side engages in terrorism
Read more
Zelensky’s office head says Witkoff, Kushner to visit Kiev after April 12
According to Kirill Budanov, Kiev may receive security guarantees as a result of the visit by the US delegation
Read more
Russia will not kidnap Zelensky the way US kidnapped Maduro — Matviyenko
If the Russian Federation continues to use such methods, it will lose its credibility, the Federation Council Chairwoman said
Read more
US would side with Russia if it understood Donbass conflict — Ritter
According to the former US Marine Corps intelligence analyst, there is an inherited policy in the United States that downplays Russia’s importance in the eyes of American politicians
Read more
Russian troops liberate seven communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,535 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russia almost completed transition to national currencies in payments to CIS, China
Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said the issue of creating a system of payments and settlements not depending on the banking service and currencies of Western countries is the critical area of Eurasian cooperation
Read more
Russia presents at UN vast evidence of crimes by Ukrainian military
At an informal "Arria formula" meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday Russian diplomats showed video interviews of Ukrainian civilians who had managed to escape from the zone of hostilities
Read more
Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon since March 2 exceeds 1,422 — Health Ministry
Those killed in Israeli airstrikes include 1,203 men, 126 children, and 93 women
Read more
Sudan’s RSF chief denies speculation that PMC Wagner is involved in conflict
Commander of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo referred to such concerns as a "phobia"
Read more
US Army top brass not happy about Chief of Staff's firing — NYT
According to the report, the decision has irritated senior officers
Read more
IRGC reports striking Israel-linked vessel in Strait of Hormuz
According to the IRGC, a major fire broke out on board
Read more
Kiev’s attack against Donetsk with Tochka-U Mar 14 was bloody terror act — Putin
As a result of the attack, at least 20 people died
Read more
Iraq exempted from restrictions on passage through Strait of Hormuz — Iranian military
The headquarters stressed that "the restrictions apply only to hostile countries."
Read more
Greenland dispute stems from colonial era legacy — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that in the mid-20th century an agreement was signed, making it part of Denmark
Read more
Slovak PM calls for lifting sanctions on Russian gas and oil imports
Oil supplies to Slovakia and Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline through Ukraine were halted on January 27
Read more
Referendum on joining Russia may be held in LPR in near future — LPR head
"I am sure that this is exactly how it will be," Leonid Pasechnik said
Read more
Russia favors increasing role of SCO, BRICS, CIS, CSTO globally — foreign policy concept
The document notes the promotion of "constructive dialogue, partnerships, and cross-fertilization of various cultures, religions and civilizations"
Read more
Russia’s MFA puts forward its requirements for a future UN chief
Kirill Logvinov emphasized that in any conflict situation, the UN chief should hold an equidistant position, use neutral terminology, focus on mandatory or consensus decisions, and refrain from making legally void conclusions
Read more
Overall budget of Turkish defense sector enterprises to rise to $75 bln — Erdogan
The increase in defense sector funding, according to the Turkish leader, will bring about "new breakthroughs in all domains"
Read more
Russian Consulate General in Dubai has no reports of Russians injured in Iran strikes
Earlier, the UAE Defense Ministry said in its daily report that a total of 217 people had been injured as a result of the strikes
Read more
Cancellation of Russian-language education in Estonia contravenes human rights norms — UN
UN human rights experts highlighted the fact that the legislation introduces "restrictive and potentially discriminatory measures affecting the rights of ethnic and linguistic minorities in education"
Read more
Russia to take diplomatic, military steps in response to US experiments in Georgia
The chairman of Russia’s State Duma Defense Committee said that the concerned agencies were recommended to appeal to the UN and the OPCW, asking for an inspection of the Lugar laboratory
Read more
Erdogan says he’d like to discuss ‘grain corridor’ from Ukraine with Putin, Zelensky
"We will take part in the work on not only for ourselves, but also for third countries," he continued
Read more