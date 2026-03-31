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US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Pentagon says US military begins flying B-52 bomber missions over Iran

According to Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, the use of this type of aircraft allows to switch towards more dynamic targets

WASHINGTON, March 31. /TASS/. The US military has started flying B-52 bomber missions over Iran, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine said.

"Given the increase in air superiority, we’ve successfully started to conduct the first overland B-52 missions, which allow us, as we've said before, to continue to get on top of the enemy and <...> switch towards more and more dynamic targets," he told a Pentagon press conference.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.

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