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US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Pentagon says US military begins flying B-52 bomber missions over Iran

According to Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, the use of this type of aircraft allows to switch towards more dynamic targets

WASHINGTON, March 31. /TASS/. The US military has started flying B-52 bomber missions over Iran, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine said.

"Given the increase in air superiority, we’ve successfully started to conduct the first overland B-52 missions, which allow us, as we've said before, to continue to get on top of the enemy and <...> switch towards more and more dynamic targets," he told a Pentagon press conference.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran
Iran targets Oracle data center in Dubai — IRGC
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Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that the move would violate international maritime law
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Iran’s elite army unit dismisses US back-to-Stone-Age threats as Hollywood fantasies
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Iran attacks US steel plants in UAE, Bahrain, strikes Israel's Rafael plant
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Two NATO reconnaissance aircraft spotted over Black Sea
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FACTBOX: Day of Unity of the Peoples
On April 2, 1996, Russian President Boris Yeltsin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed in Moscow a treaty establishing the Community of Russia and Belarus, which envisaged the creation of a politically and economically integrated association
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Russia to send second oil vessel to Cuba — Energy Minister
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Russian troops pound Ukrainian military-industrial, energy, transport sites over past day
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Ovechkin ‘the only one’ to break Gretzky’s last-standing record, says Tretiak
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Arctic Metagaz tanker attacked by sea drone from Libyan territory — radio station
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Remarks by Kallas show ignorance, lack of education — senior Russian lawmaker
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FACTBOX: What we know about Russia's liberation of Lugansk People’s Republic
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Iranian supreme leader’s advisor seriously injured in shelling — TV
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Trump threatens to stop arms supplies to Ukraine — FT
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US says France can't use America's GMLRS missiles with domestic MLRS — Euractiv
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IRGC says about 200 US troops killed, wounded in attack on airbase in Saudi Arabia
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Zelensky plea for Easter truce yet another PR stunt — Russian MFA
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Strait of Hormuz will open after conclusion of conflict with Iran
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Iran offers agreement on use of Strait of Hormuz
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Ordinary Armenian consumers will pay for Western data centers — Overchuk
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US, Israel strike only minor military targets in Iran — army headquarters
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Putin orders Central Election Commission to pay special attention to election security
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Thirty casualties of plane crash over Crimea: what is known about missing An-26 aircraft
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Europe sets all-time record for LNG imports in March
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Grain supplies to Egypt, helping bring peace to Middle East: Putin’s statements
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Military presents Trump with plan to seize Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles — newspaper
According to sources cited by the newspaper, the plan could require the airlift of "hundreds or thousands of troops and heavy equipment"
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AI takes center stage in Iranian conflict — Russian parliamentarian
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Ban on gasoline exports from Russia extended to producers of petroleum products
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