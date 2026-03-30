Israel to continue strikes on Iran regardless of diplomatic progress — news agency

LONDON, March 30. /TASS/. Israel will continue to strike Iranian territory with the same intensity, regardless of how close Washington and Tehran come to holding talks on a peaceful settlement, Reuters reported, citing sources in the Israeli government.

According to the agency, Israeli leaders currently believe it is necessary to inflict the maximum possible damage on Iran’s military infrastructure. Therefore, Israel has no intention of scaling back its strikes on the Islamic Republic, even amid reports of possible preparations for negotiations between the US and Iran.

Earlier, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that talks between the United States and Iran could take place in Islamabad in the coming days. According to him, Pakistan’s peace initiative has received support from China, as well as from Egypt, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia.

On February 28, the United States and Israel began a war against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, came under strikes. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, targeting Israel. US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were struck as well.