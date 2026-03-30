US can take control of Strait of Hormuz, and 'it is already happening' — Trump

TEL AVIV, March 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Israeli television channel C14 that the United States is capable of taking control of the Strait of Hormuz and is already engaged in implementing this.

"Yes, sure, it is already happening," he said in response to a question on whether the United States is capable of establishing control over the strait. Moreover, while answering a question on the level of coordination with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding talks with Iran, he said that "the coordination is very close." "We have a good relationship [with Netanyahu], it could not be better," he added.

On February 28, the United States and Israel began a war against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, came under strikes. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, targeting Israel. US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were struck as well.

Iranian authorities also decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to vessels linked to the United States, Israel and countries supporting aggression against the Islamic Republic. During the conflict, several tankers were attacked for passing through the strait without Tehran’s permission. On March 25, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reported that Iran had allowed passage through the Strait of Hormuz for friendly countries, including Russia, India, Iraq, China and Pakistan.