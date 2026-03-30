Trump says Iran must comply with all US demands or face severe consequences

WASHINGTON, March 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said Iran’s leadership is "not going to have a country" if it fails to comply with US demands.

"They’re going to give up nuclear weapons. They’re going to give us the nuclear dust. They’re going to do everything that we want to do. <...> But if they don’t do that, they’re not going to have a country," he told reporters aboard his plane on route from West Palm Beach, Florida, to Washington.

Trump uses the term "nuclear dust" to refer to materials that were stored at Iran’s nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan, which were targeted in US strikes last year.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.