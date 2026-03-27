Israel’s defense chief announces plans to step up attacks on Iran

TEL AVIV, March 27. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will escalate strikes on Iran as it will widen them to more targets and areas, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned.

"IDF strikes in Iran will step up a level and expand to additional targets and areas that assist the regime in building and operating the weapons used against Israeli civilians," Ynet quoted Israel’s defense chief as saying.

According to him, Israel has warned the Islamic republic to stop firing missiles at Israel’s civilian population. "Despite the warnings, the fire continues," Katz said. "They [Iran] will pay heavy prices, which are increasing," he added.