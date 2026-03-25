Turkey, Pakistan seen as possible venues for US-Iran negotiations — agency

LONDON, March 25. /TASS/. Negotiations between the United States and Iran on the settlement of the Middle East conflict may take place either in Pakistan or in Turkey, Reuters news agency reported, citing its high-ranking Iranian source.

"[Turkey] helped to end the war and either Turkey or Pakistan is under consideration as the venue for such talks," the agency quoted the source as saying.

According to the source, Pakistan has sent to Iran a proposal from the United States to resolve the conflict. The source, however, neither disclosed the details of the proposal submitted by Islamabad, nor specified whether it was the 15-point plan that media outlets earlier reported.

Reuters also reported that the draft document was reviewed by members of the Security Council of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Axios news portal reported earlier, citing its sources, that the US military planned to continue striking Iranian territory for at least another two to three weeks, even if direct talks took place between Washington and Tehran.

The day before, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on his X page that his country is ready to host talks aimed at resolving the conflict between the US and Iran. The N12 TV channel previously reported that, according to an Israeli official, a meeting between US and Iranian representatives could take place later this week in Islamabad.

Earlier, The New York Times stated, citing sources, that the US had sent the Iranian authorities a 15-point plan to end the Middle East conflict. According to the newspaper, the plan addresses issues related to the Iranian missile and nuclear programs. In addition, the document addresses the issue of freedom of navigation.

On March 23, US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social page that the US and Iran had held constructive talks regarding the cessation of hostilities in the Middle East over the past two days. He also said that he had ordered the Pentagon to postpone strikes on the Iranian energy infrastructure for five days. In turn, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told the IRNA news agency that Tehran had not held any talks with Washington but had outlined its position to mediators.