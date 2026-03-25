BRUSSELS, March 25. /TASS/. Public allegiance to US President Donald Trump could erode support for right-leaning European leaders in their countries, Politico wrote.

A Socialist MEP pointed to rising energy and fuel prices among economic pressures linked to the Trump administration as a factor behind the crushing defeat in a constitutional referendum in Italy on Monday. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni lost handily in a high-stakes vote which Brussels says may be due to her special relationship with Washington and the electorate’s concerns about the economic fallout, according to Politico.

Even as Denmark’s Social Democrats suffered their worst result since 1903 in Tuesday’s election, the left-leaning bloc of parties still won the most votes. Danish Prime Minister Metter Frederiksen capitalized on Trump’s rhetoric on Greenland to mobilize her electorate, the newspaper added.