Iran’s foreign minister appreciates German president's statement on US-Israeli attacks

TEHRAN, March 25. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier "should be given credit" for speaking out about the attacks by the United States and Israel on his country.

"International law is dead in practice - driven by Western double standards on Gaza vs. Ukraine and silence on Israel-U.S. aggression on Iran. Still, credit to President Steinmeier for condemning the violations against Iranians. Those who value the rule of law should also speak up," Araghchi wrote on X.

Earlier, Steinmeier called the actions of the United States and Israel a violation of international law.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, hitting major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack with missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with a sweeping attack on Israel. US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also attacked. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian figures were killed.