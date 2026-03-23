US orders 22 B-2 strategic bombers, Trump says

WASHINGTON, March 23. /TASS/. The United States has placed an order for 22 B-2 Spirit strategic bombers, said President Donald Trump.

"We just ordered 22 more of them, modern version, by the way, super modern version," the American leader told reporters at West Palm Beach airport (Florida) before leaving for a working trip to Tennessee.

The aircraft attacked Iranian nuclear facilities last summer, and Washington is also using them in the current US-Israeli military operation against the Islamic republic.