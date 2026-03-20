Lukashenko believes Russia will dictate gas supply terms to Europe

MINSK, March 20. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko believes that Russia will dictate its terms for gas sales to Europe.

Speaking to reporters, the Belarusian leader recalled a previous discussion on purchasing American LNG via Poland. "I said, 'Guys, I’d be delighted, but can you compete with Russian natural gas?'" Lukashenko said. A video of the meeting was published by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, which is close to the presidential press service.

Lukashenko noted that while Russian gas is significantly cheaper, Europeans have "brought it upon themselves" by being ready to buy anything American, "even at five times the price."

"Our older brother [Russia — TASS], as you likely gathered from his subtle hint, will now dictate terms to them [the Europeans]. And they will have no choice," the Belarusian leader said. He added that Russia’s "resource base" remains the best option for the EU. "They need to build normal relations with Russia, with us. Then everything will be fine. But they have taken a different path," Lukashenko concluded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that, given the EU's intent to completely abandon Russian gas, Moscow could preemptively exit the European market and redirect supplies to more interested buyers. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced that Russian companies would soon divert some LNG shipments from Europe to friendly nations, including China, India, Thailand, and the Philippines, without waiting for further EU restrictions.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that by rejecting Russian energy, European leaders continue to "shoot their voters in the foot," adding that it is already clear these officials will lose future support. Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, speaking after the EU summit, ruled out any Russian gas purchases, even in the event of physical energy shortages leading to power outages.