US considering naval blockade or seizure of Iran's Kharg Island — Axios

WASHINGTON, March 20. /TASS/. The US is considering a naval blockade or seizure of the Iranian island of Kharg, the Axios portal quoted sources as saying.

According to the portal, Washington believes the move will give them a potential bargaining chip to get Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. A source told Axios that the United States will need about a month "to weaken the Iranians more with strikes, take the island" and use this in negotiations.

"He [US President Donald Trump] wants Hormuz open. If he has to take Kharg Island to make it happen, that's going to happen. If he decides to have a coastal invasion, that's going to happen. But that decision hasn't been made," a senior administration official told Axios.

Three sources told the portal that landing the military and seizing the island is "is under serious consideration." The portal notes that the island plays a key role in Iranian oil exports, so the option of a naval blockade is being considered to prevent tankers from reaching the island. The Pentagon has consulted with its lawyers regarding the legality of such steps, the portal writes.