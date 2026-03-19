RT news crew injured by Israeli fire in southern Lebanon, they are conscious — TV channel

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. RT Lebanon bureau chief Steve Sweeney and his cameraman were wounded in an Israeli attack in the southern Arab republic on Thursday, both are conscious, the TV channel reported on Telegram.

"RT correspondent Steve Sweeney and his cameraman [were] wounded in [an] Israeli attack in southern Lebanon. An Israeli aircraft fired a missile at their vehicle as they crossed a bridge near a military base," the TV channel said.

The news crew are conscious and are receiving medical assistance at a hospital, RT added.

The wounded cameraman, Ali Rida, argued that Israel deliberately targeted journalists.

"We were wearing [press] uniform. The Israeli enemy targeted us deliberately," he said in a video posted on RT’s Telegram channel.

On March 9, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began "a targeted and limited raid" in southern Lebanon to dismantle Hezbollah’s infrastructure.