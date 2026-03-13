US to continue to pound Iran over next week, Trump says

NEW YORK, March 13. /TASS/. The United States will deliver more strikes on Iran over the course of the next week, President Donald Trump told Fox News in an interview.

"We’re going to be hitting them very hard over the next week," the US television channel quoted him as saying.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, the Saudi Arabia, Syria, and the UAE were also hit.