Crisis around Iran can be settled diplomatically, but Iran will not surrender — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 6. It is still possible to settle the crisis around Iran diplomatically, but Iran will not surrender, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said.

"We never shut the door on diplomacy. A diplomatic solution is possible. Iran has never withdrawn from negotiations," he said in an interview with the Vesti program. "We have always engaged in talks and have always been ready. But there are certain conditions. We are not surrendering, and they should not think that they will force us to choose to surrender. They cannot force us to surrender either through war or any other means or negotiations - this will never happen.".