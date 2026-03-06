Trump will not participate in selection of Iran's new leader — Iran's ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will not be involved in the selection of Iran's new Supreme Leader, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali stated in an interview with Russian television.

Previously, Trump expressed a desire to personally participate in the process of choosing Iran's next leader. In an interview with Axios, he remarked that Iran's Assembly of Experts is "wasting its time" in its efforts to select a new Supreme Leader.

"Our Supreme Leader is chosen by the Assembly of Experts. There are no conditions under which Trump would negotiate with us on this matter. He now claims he wants to be part of the process, but that is not going to happen," Jalali emphasized, responding to the American leader's comments.