Qatar offers renting gas tankers amid disruptions with LNG output — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, March 6. /TASS/. Qatar offered renting several of its gas tankers after suspension of LNG production at a facility in Ras Laffan, Bloomberg reported, citing traders and ship tracking data.

This refers to at least two gas tankers, Al Thumama and Mesaieed, according to the report. Both vessels are on a long-term lease with Qatar’s national oil and gas company Qatar Energy. They are currently stationed off Africa’s west coasts.

Qatar is one of the world’s three biggest LNG exporters. The industrial cluster Ras Laffan with major gas liquefaction, storage, and shipping capacities is located in the north of the country around 80 km from Doha. The infrastructure of the facility includes 14 LNG lines with a total capacity of about 77 mln tons per annum.

Earlier, Qatar Energy announced suspension of production of LNG and related products due to strikes on its industrial facilities in Mesaieed and Ras Laffan. According to Qatar’s Defense Ministry, these facilities were hit by drones launched from Iranian territory. On March 3, the corporation announced temporary suspension of production of some recycling products including urea, polymers, methanol, aluminum and more.