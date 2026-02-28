Strikes on Iran aim to create conditions for forceful change of power — journalist

WASHINGTON, February 28. /TASS/. Strikes on Iran aim to create conditions for a forceful change of power in the country, Axios and Israel's Channel 12 reporter Barak Ravid wrote on his X page, citing an Israeli official.

According to the journalist, "the goal is to create all the conditions for the downfall of the Iranian regime." "We are targeting the entire Iranian leadership - political and military - past, present, and future," Ravid quoted the official as saying. The source added that "developments will also depend on the extent to which the Iranian people rise up."