Ukraine delays resumption of oil supplies to Slovakia again — TV

BRATISLAVA, February 24. /TASS/. Ukraine has again postponed the resumption of oil supplies to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline, this time to February 25, the TA-3 television channel reported.

Ukraine has not provided information about the reasons for the postponement of the resumption of oil supplies via Druzhba, according to the report. Previously, the pumping of oil was expected to resume on February 20. Later this date was repeatedly revised by the Kiev authorities.

Transit supplies of Russian oil to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline through Ukraine have been suspended since the beginning of February. On February 18, the Slovak government declared a crisis in the republic due to oil shortages.